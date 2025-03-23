Windsor Takes Control of All Town Streetlights in Energy-Saving Move

The Town of Windsor has officially completed a major infrastructure milestone—taking ownership of all streetlights within town limits. As of Friday, March 14, Windsor finalized its acquisition of the remaining streetlights from Xcel Energy, marking the end of a town-wide transition that began last October.

The first phase of the transition kicked off in Fall 2024 with the purchase of lights from Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA), and Friday’s move from Xcel Energy completes the town’s goal of full streetlight ownership.

With full control now in the town’s hands, Windsor will begin modernizing the lights with energy-efficient LED technology—bringing brighter streets, reduced energy use, and long-term cost savings to local taxpayers.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



A Community-Driven Effort

Town officials credit Windsor’s Public Works Department for the smooth transition.

“This is a big win for the community,” said a town spokesperson. “Our team worked hard to make this process seamless, and we’re proud of the progress toward safer and more sustainable neighborhoods.”

The project also aligns with Windsor’s broader goals of local control, environmental sustainability, and community-focused improvements.

How Residents Can Help

With the Town now managing its own lighting infrastructure, residents can play a role in keeping Windsor well-lit and safe. Streetlight outages can be reported using:

SeeClickFix

The Report a Concern feature on the WindsorGov app

feature on the WindsorGov app Or directly through windsorgov.com/Streetlights

Whether it’s a flickering bulb or a darkened block, local input helps keep the system running smoothly.

Lighting the Way Forward

From cost savings to increased efficiency, the benefits of LED upgrades and local ownership will be felt for years to come. As Northern Colorado communities like Windsor lead the way in energy-conscious planning, residents can look forward to brighter nights and a smarter future.

For ongoing updates about Windsor’s infrastructure projects and town news, visit windsorgov.com.