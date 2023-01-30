Residential Burglary Series Investigation

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of residential burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County and is asking the public for any information about the suspect, associated vehicle, or unreported incidents.

Between September and December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated ten home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area. In late 2022, investigators identified Ryan Harmon (08/01/1979) as a suspect. They made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. Further investigation connected the suspect to an apartment in the Denver Metro area, and on January 13, Harmon was arrested with the assistance of the Broomfield Police Department.

Harmon was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

• Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents – multiple victims (F6)

• Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents – single victim (M2)

• Theft (M2)

Harmon was also booked on five existing warrants for various charges including theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, traffic offenses, and drug possession. He was issued a $7,500 cash/surety bond and bonded out on January 16, 2023. A booking photo is attached.

Numerous stolen property items have been recovered during the investigation, to include two firearms and commercial explosive materials. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges related to the burglary cases are pending. Investigators are also looking for a John Deere side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that may have been used in association with the burglaries. An example photo is attached (not actual vehicle). Anyone with information about this suspect, vehicle, or unreported burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area should contact Investigator Kevin Hobson at (970) 498-5162. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

