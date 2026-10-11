Fort Collins Senior Expo Set for Tuesday

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Older adults, families, and caregivers in Northern Colorado can explore a community event focused on the region’s senior population at the Fort Collins Senior Expo on Tuesday, October 13.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Drake Centre, 802 West Drake Road, in Fort Collins.

Senior expos can be a valuable connection point for residents navigating retirement, aging, and caregiving, giving families a chance to learn about services and resources that help older adults stay active, independent, and connected to their communities.

For Northern Colorado residents, access to reliable information about aging-related services is increasingly important as families make decisions about housing, wellness, transportation, and long-term planning.

The Fort Collins Senior Expo gives older residents and their supporters a chance to explore these topics in a community setting.

The calendar listing does not identify participating exhibitors, specific presentations, or admission requirements. Visitors should check the event details before attending for additional information.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Drake Centre, 802 West Drake Road, Fort Collins

Event: Fort Collins Senior Expo

View Event Details