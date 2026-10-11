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Fort Collins Senior Expo Set for Tuesday

Blaine
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Fort Collins Senior Expo Set for Tuesday

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Older adults, families, and caregivers in Northern Colorado can explore a community event focused on the region’s senior population at the Fort Collins Senior Expo on Tuesday, October 13.

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The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Drake Centre, 802 West Drake Road, in Fort Collins.

Senior expos can be a valuable connection point for residents navigating retirement, aging, and caregiving, giving families a chance to learn about services and resources that help older adults stay active, independent, and connected to their communities.

For Northern Colorado residents, access to reliable information about aging-related services is increasingly important as families make decisions about housing, wellness, transportation, and long-term planning.

The Fort Collins Senior Expo gives older residents and their supporters a chance to explore these topics in a community setting.

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The calendar listing does not identify participating exhibitors, specific presentations, or admission requirements. Visitors should check the event details before attending for additional information.

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Location: Drake Centre, 802 West Drake Road, Fort Collins
  • Event: Fort Collins Senior Expo

View Event Details

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