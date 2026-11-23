Nearly $4.8 million project will add traffic signals and left-turn lanes along Highway 392 north of Greeley.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A busy intersection between Greeley and Eaton is slated for safety improvements through a nearly $4.8 million partnership between Weld County and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The project will install a traffic signal and left-turn lanes at Colorado Highway 392 and Weld County Road 35, replacing the intersection’s current two-way stop configuration.

More than 12,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily. Officials expect the improvements to reduce the risk of broadside collisions and injuries.

“We’re excited to see this project moving forward, as it’s one that will help the intersection meet a growing demand,” said Weld County Commissioner Kevin Ross, who coordinates public works.

Under an intergovernmental agreement, Weld County will contribute more than $1.4 million, while CDOT will provide approximately $3.4 million through federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funding.

Weld County Public Works has completed project design and right-of-way acquisitions, with utility relocations nearing completion.

“We’re happy to support CDOT on this safety enhancement,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James.

A construction start date has not been announced. CDOT will handle construction, installation, and maintenance of the traffic signal, while Weld County will continue maintaining WCR 35.