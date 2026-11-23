Company supports young agricultural participants, including an Eaton exhibitor, ahead of the 2027 National Western Stock Show.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

4Rivers Equipment recently supported young Colorado livestock exhibitors during the Colorado FFA Foundation’s annual Meat & Greet event at the National Western Stock Show’s Stadium Arena in Denver.

The event connects young agricultural participants with businesses and community supporters who recognize the dedication required to raise and prepare livestock for competition.

Supporting Future Agricultural Leaders

During the event, 4Rivers Equipment placed a winning bid of $4,175 on a steer project belonging to Silas McQuate of Byers, Colorado.

McQuate is preparing for the National Western Stock Show in January 2027. Company representatives will receive updates on his progress and have opportunities to attend his exhibition.

The company also supported three additional exhibitors:

Autumn Zuber of Fairplay — goat project

of Fairplay — goat project Dawson Dever of Keenesburg — swine project

of Keenesburg — swine project Kendra Arpin of Eaton — steer project

The contributions recognize the responsibility, discipline, and perseverance demonstrated by young exhibitors while supporting Colorado’s agricultural traditions and future leaders.