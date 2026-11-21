Thirty years after James Vooris was beaten to death at a Del Camino motel, investigators continue asking the public for information.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its appeal for information in the unsolved homicide of James Vooris, who was killed 30 years ago in a motel room near Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado.

Vooris was beaten to death on November 21, 1996, at the Super 8 Motel in Del Camino, near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 119.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives developed several leads and identified potential suspects during the investigation. Authorities believe the homicide was drug-related, but the case remains unsolved.

Investigators Continue Seeking Information

On the 30th anniversary of Vooris’ death, the Sheriff’s Office shared a renewed request for information, hoping someone may have details that could help investigators advance the case.

Anyone with information about the homicide, including details that may have seemed insignificant at the time, is encouraged to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted by calling 970-304-6464 or emailing [email protected], as listed in the Sheriff’s Office announcement.

The public can view the original announcement from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains open, and authorities continue seeking information that could help determine who was responsible for Vooris’ death.