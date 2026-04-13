Wellington Food Pantry Project Approved, Community Support Needed

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New permanent home moves forward as demand for food assistance continues in Northern Larimer County

Plans for a permanent Wellington Community Services Center and Food Pantry are moving ahead after receiving approval from the Town of Wellington Planning Board, marking a key step in expanding access to food and social services in northern Larimer County.

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The project, led by Grace Village, centers on a property at 3500 Harrison Avenue that will serve as a long-term home for the Wellington Food Pantry and partner agencies. The proposed facility includes dedicated pantry space along with four to five offices for local service providers, including Larimer County Health & Human Services.

While the building will require significant renovations, organizers say community support has already helped push the project forward. Construction planning is now underway, with the next step being the selection of a general contractor. Groundbreaking on the remodel is anticipated later this summer.

The Wellington Food Pantry continues to serve residents in need during the transition. As part of the Food Bank for Larimer County network, the pantry provides weekly food assistance to families facing rising grocery costs. Services are currently offered at Eyestone Elementary School, 4000 W. Wilson Avenue, with distribution hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

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Organizers are also calling on the community to help meet ongoing needs. High-demand items include pantry staples such as cereal, canned goods, beans, flour, sugar, and cooking oil. Donation drop-off locations are available throughout Wellington, including local businesses and the public library.

In addition to donations, residents can support the project through upcoming events. The third annual Cereal Box Community Concert is scheduled for June 18 at Wellington Manor, featuring local band “After the Fire.” The event raises funds for the food pantry and encourages attendees to bring a box of cereal as part of the admission fee.

More information about the project, donation opportunities, and event details is available at Wellington Community Services Center.

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Attribution: Information provided by Wellington Community Services Center / Grace Village