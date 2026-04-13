Earth Day Fort Collins Returns With Community Focus on Sustainability

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free, family-friendly event at Odell Brewing highlights local action and river stewardship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado residents are invited to come together in celebration of sustainability and climate action at Earth Day Fort Collins, set for Saturday, April 18, at Odell Brewing Company.

Community Message

The free event begins at 11 a.m. and offers a welcoming space for families, students, and community members to connect with local organizations and explore ways to support environmental stewardship. Activities will include hands-on learning, youth engagement opportunities, and interactive exhibits focused on sustainability.

This year’s event also highlights a growing partnership with the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, bringing added focus to the health of the Cache la Poudre River and the importance of watershed protection. Organizers aim to connect attendees with meaningful, action-oriented ways to care for one of the region’s most vital natural resources.

With its longstanding commitment to sustainability, Odell Brewing Company provides a fitting backdrop for the event, reinforcing the role local businesses can play in advancing environmental solutions across Northern Colorado.

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As spring unfolds, Earth Day Fort Collins offers a timely opportunity for the community to come together, learn, and help shape a more sustainable future.

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