Wildfire Near Laporte Contained After Burning 17 Acres

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

LAPORTE, CO (April 22, 2025) — Firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office successfully contained a second-alarm wildland fire northwest of Fort Collins on Tuesday afternoon after it scorched approximately 17 acres near the 4300 block of West County Road 54G.

17 acre fire near the 4300 block of West County Road 54G (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Just before noon, crews were dispatched to the scene, where flames were reported to be 15 to 20 feet high. Multiple teams worked aggressively to build and reinforce fire lines, extinguish active flames, and eliminate remaining hot spots.

17 acre fire near the 4300 block of West County Road 54G (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

By 1:50 p.m., the fire was fully contained. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause was determined to be accidental and human-caused, and one citation was issued by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



17 acre fire near the 4300 block of West County Road 54G (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Timeline of Key Events:

Just before 12 PM – Fire ignites in the 4300 block of W. County Rd. 54G.

– Fire ignites in the 4300 block of W. County Rd. 54G. 12:31 PM – Mandatory evacuations ordered for nearby homes.

– Mandatory evacuations ordered for nearby homes. 12:42 PM – Voluntary evacuations advised for Laporte neighborhoods near the Poudre River and Highway 287.

– Voluntary evacuations advised for Laporte neighborhoods near the Poudre River and Highway 287. 1:35 PM – Voluntary evacuations lifted.

– Voluntary evacuations lifted. 1:40 PM – Mandatory evacuations lifted.

– Mandatory evacuations lifted. 1:50 PM – Fire declared fully contained.

Although the fire is out, emergency vehicles and crews remain in the area as part of the standard post-fire monitoring and safety procedures.

17 acre fire near the 4300 block of West County Road 54G (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Community Safety Reminder:

For future emergency alerts, residents can text LCEVAC to 888777 and visit www.nocoalert.org to view current maps and official updates.