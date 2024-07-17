Windsor Announces Stephen Garrison as New Chief of Police

After a months-long national recruitment search, the Town of Windsor is pleased to announce Stephen M. Garrison as its next Chief of Police.

Garrison, currently a Major with the Orange County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office, brings over 36 years of law enforcement experience to the Windsor Police Department, including extensive leadership, management, and administrative experience. In his 33 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Garrison has:

Led the Special Operations Division, which includes SWAT, emergency management, Critical Incident Management Team, Narcotics Unit, K-9 Unit, and more.

Led the Criminal Investigations Division, serving as chief of detectives and overseeing more than 350 investigations personnel.

Served as High-Risk Incident Commander, a special appointment responsible for taking command of all aspects of critical incidents, including the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., where he led the department’s response to what was, at the time, the worst active shooter incident in American history.

“The breadth of Maj. Garrison’s law enforcement experience is just incredible,” said Windsor Town Manager Shane Hale. “As our community and the surrounding region continue to grow, Maj. Garrison’s expertise and leadership will be a huge asset for our department.”

“I am honored to have been selected as your next Chief of Police and look forward to joining the community,” Garrison said via email Monday evening. “I am committed to building trusted relationships with the residents of Windsor, as well as the outstanding officers and professional staff of the police department. Ensuring the safety of the community will always be my top priority.”

Garrison was one of five finalists for the position and was selected after a recruitment process that included significant stakeholder input, interviews, assessments, and a public meet-and-greet event.

“Chief of Police is such an important position in any community, we wanted to make absolutely sure that this process was as thorough and transparent as possible,” Hale said. “In the end, we had five fantastically qualified candidates and Maj. Garrison stood out among his talented peers as the right person to lead the police department. I’m proud of the process we used to get here, and I’m so grateful to all of our candidates.”

Hale added: “I’m especially grateful to Cmdr. Lopez for his steady hand and leadership over the past year as Acting Chief. He has led the department through two officer-involved shootings and helped to oversee the construction of our new police station while also being shorthanded. His commitment and dedication to this community does not go unnoticed.”

The date at which Garrison will be appointed as Chief is still to be determined, though it is expected to come near the end of August. Cmdr. Lopez will continue in his role as Interim Chief of Police until Garrison assumes the position.

