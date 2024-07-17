Enjoy the Ride at the Larimer County Fair and Rodeo — the best in the west

By John Kefalas

For over 140 years, the Larimer County Fair and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo has celebrated our agricultural heritage in Northern Colorado. Every year during the first week of August, the fair and rodeo showcases a variety of events. We invite everyone in our community to come out to the fair to Enjoy the Ride — the fair’s theme this year — there’s something for everyone at the fair starting at 4 p.m. on August 2nd and running through August 6th.

The festivities begin a week earlier with the Larimer County Fair Parade in downtown Loveland https://www.treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair/parade/ at 9:30 a.m., July 27. The fair parade is a time-honored tradition in Loveland and serves as a warm-up to the family-centered fun to come at the fair. Then the 4-H Horse show runs from July 28 through the 31st.

The Queens BBQ Scholarship Fundraiser https://www.treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair/royalty/ comes next, on August 1st. It’s the kickoff for the fair and celebrates leadership, fun and fellowship, including a silent auction, food, and music from The Waylon Willies.

There’s much to see and do at the fair: The First National Bank Building hosts a variety of activities, including 4-H projects, plus Larimer County CSU Extension projects and exhibits. 4-H is one of our most important extension programs because it helps youth (5-18) develop leadership, citizenship and life skills, https://www.larimer.gov/extension/larimer-county-4-h. And for those who seek a wilder ride, there’s also the carnival rides. You can also grab a wristband allowing unlimited rides, and all kinds of carnival food at the fair, along with products from local businesses. The carnival also has a sensory-inclusive day, without sound or lights, on Monday, August 5th, 2-4 PM https://www.treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair/sensory-day/ . I also encourage you not to miss the free pancake breakfast on August 4th at 7 a.m.

There’s also the fair marketplace, where vendors offer many products, merchandise, and other items for sale, located in the North Hall of the First National Bank Building.

The Larimer County PRCA Rodeo from August 4th through August 6th has some of the finest participants competing in a three-night performance that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. All three nights also include my favorites, Mutton Bustin’ and barrel racing. The rodeo kicks off on August 4th with First Responder Night, which is a salute to our first responders and the work they do to keep us safe. The 2nd night is dedicated to 4-H and the 3rd night is the rodeo queen coronation.

If you have not been to the Ranch in a while, you will notice some upgrades to the Ranch facilities, including infrastructure improvements, and there is the new 4-H Youth Community Arena.

Finally, all this wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers, participants, and staff who give their time and effort to make the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo successful.

Join us in celebrating the 2024 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo which again promises to bring the best in the west to Northern Colorado.

John Kefalas is a Larimer County commissioner representing all of Larimer County.