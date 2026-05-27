Windsor Expands Utility Rebate Program

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New combined rebate application aims to help qualifying Windsor residents manage rising grocery and utility costs

Residents in Windsor who qualify based on household income may now receive help with both grocery sales tax reimbursements and utility bill costs through an expanded Town rebate program launching in 2026.

Community Message

The Town of Windsor announced this week that its Grocery Sales Tax Rebate Program has been expanded and renamed the Grocery & Utility Rebate Program. The updated program combines grocery and utility assistance into a single streamlined application process to reduce financial pressure on lower-income households.

Eligible residents may receive up to $250 annually in grocery sales tax reimbursements for qualifying grocery purchases made within Windsor town limits, including eligible deliveries from Windsor-based stores. Purchases of alcohol and tobacco products are excluded.

The program also offers utility rebates to help offset the Town of Windsor’s water and sewer costs, with rebate amounts varying by the type of utility service received.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

“We know residents are navigating higher costs for groceries, housing and other necessities,” said Town Manager Shane Hale. “While local government can’t solve every financial challenge families are facing, we can look for thoughtful ways to make a positive impact in our community.”

To qualify, applicants must have lived in Windsor for at least 90 days and meet income requirements set at 60% of the area median income for a household of four.

Applications are accepted throughout the year, with payment periods scheduled twice annually. Applications submitted by June 30 will receive payments during the final week of July. Applications submitted by Oct. 31 will receive payments during the final week of November.

Required application materials include:

Valid photo identification

Proof of current Windsor residency

Proof of income, such as a 2025 federal tax return or signed income affidavit

Residents can apply online and access printable and Spanish-language materials through the Town of Windsor rebate program page.

If stories like this help you stay connected to Northern Colorado, the Daily Update is where many readers begin each morning. It’s a steady, locally focused way to keep up with what’s changing across the communities we call home.

Source: Town of Windsor