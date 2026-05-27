Colorado Rail Bill Advances Front Range Train

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A new Colorado law aimed at advancing passenger rail service along the Front Range could help shape the future of transportation for Northern Colorado communities, including Fort Collins.

Community Message

Governor Jared Polis recently signed Senate Bill 26-172 into law, making targeted updates to the Front Range Passenger Rail District as the state works toward launching the planned “Colorado Connector” rail service between Fort Collins and Pueblo.

Supporters say the project would offer residents an alternative to travel on Interstate 25 while improving regional connectivity for work, recreation, and major events.

“Families in Fort Collins want an affordable, eco-friendly, and convenient way to travel along the Front Range,” said Cathy Kipp, who represents Fort Collins. Kipp said the legislation creates a stronger framework for the project by refining district boundaries and increasing local input.

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The bill narrows the rail district boundaries to focus on municipalities expected to be directly served by the proposed rail line while removing areas outside the projected service zone. It also establishes residency requirements for district board members and updates the structure of future ballot measures, including the option of subdistrict voting.

Fort Collins lawmaker Andy Boesenecker said the rail line could change how people move throughout Colorado.

“From going to Colorado State University games and a concert in Denver to commuting for work, the Front Range Passenger Rail will deliver a safe, dependable alternative to car travel,” Boesenecker said.

State officials say the project continues to gain momentum. Earlier this year, the future rail service was officially named the “Colorado Connector” following public input from more than 25,000 Coloradans. Last week, Colorado officials and governing boards reached an agreement with BNSF Railway to move into the design phase of the project.

Passenger rail service is currently anticipated to begin by January 2029.

Additional information about the project is available through the Front Range Passenger Rail District.

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Source: Colorado Senate Democrats