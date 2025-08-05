Windsor Opens New Community Development Center

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Ribbon-cutting celebration scheduled for September 19 at repurposed Police Department building

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor has officially opened its new Community Development Center at 200 N. 11th Street, transforming the former Police Department building into a hub for planning and development services.

The move consolidates Windsor’s Planning, Engineering, Economic Development, and Water Resources departments into one modernized facility, improving accessibility for residents and developers while streamlining town operations.

Renovations include expanded office space and a large community meeting room designed to host public meetings, workshops, and civic discussions. The facility aims to be a central resource for guiding Windsor’s growth and public engagement.

To mark the occasion, the Town of Windsor will host a Community Development Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Friday, September 19, at 11:30 a.m., following Coffee with the Mayor at 10 a.m., all at the new center. The event will include building tours, refreshments, and a formal ribbon-cutting. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Northern Colorado residents are invited to explore the space, meet staff, and learn more about how the center will support Windsor’s future development.

For more information, visit windsorgov.com/CommunityDevelopment.

Source: Town of Windsor Press Release, August 4, 2025