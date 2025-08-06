Weld County Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help Locating Wanted Individual

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Javier Morales-Gutierrez wanted for multiple felony-level charges after failing to appear in court

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Javier Morales-Gutierrez, who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants tied to serious felony charges.

Morales-Gutierrez has failed to appear in court on several charges, including:

Assault in the first degree involving serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon

Tampering with physical evidence (felony and misdemeanor)

Assault in the third degree (knowingly/recklessly causing injury)

False imprisonment

Child abuse (knowingly/recklessly with no injury)

Criminal mischief (under $300)

He is described as a male, 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may recognize Morales-Gutierrez or has relevant information is encouraged not to share tips on social media but to contact law enforcement directly to help keep the Weld County community safe.

For more updates, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at weldsheriff.com.

Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or send an email to [email protected].

The sheriff’s office emphasizes that all charges are merely accusations unless and until Morales-Gutierrez is proven guilty in a court of law.

Source – Weld County Sheriff’s Office