Loveland Ward 1 Special Election Ballots Due March 7

LOVELAND, Colo. – Ward 1 residents in Loveland have just days left to cast their votes in the special election to fill a City Council vacancy. Ballots, which were mailed earlier this month following the resignation of Troy Krenning, must be received by the City Clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Where to Drop Off Your Ballot

Voters can submit their completed and signed ballots at any of the official 24-hour drop box locations across Loveland until the deadline on election night:

In-Person Voting & Replacement Ballots

Registered voters needing a replacement ballot or wishing to drop off their ballot in person can visit the City Clerk’s office at 500 E. Third St. The office is open:

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Election Day (March 7): 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For further details, visit the City of Loveland Elections Page or contact the City Clerk’s office at (970) 962-2322.

