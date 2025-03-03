Loveland Ward 1 Special Election Ballots Due March 7

LOVELAND, Colo. – Ward 1 residents in Loveland have just days left to cast their votes in the special election to fill a City Council vacancy. Ballots, which were mailed earlier this month following the resignation of Troy Krenning, must be received by the City Clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
Where to Drop Off Your Ballot
Voters can submit their completed and signed ballots at any of the official 24-hour drop box locations across Loveland until the deadline on election night:
- Loveland Habitat for Humanity ReStore – 5250 N. Garfield Ave.
- Loveland Police & Courts – 810 E. 10th St.
- Loveland Public Library – 300 N. Adams Ave.
- Larimer County Loveland Campus – 200 Peridot Ave.
In-Person Voting & Replacement Ballots
Registered voters needing a replacement ballot or wishing to drop off their ballot in person can visit the City Clerk’s office at 500 E. Third St. The office is open:
- Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Election Day (March 7): 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
For further details, visit the City of Loveland Elections Page or contact the City Clerk’s office at (970) 962-2322.
