Miami GP 2025: Piastri and Norris Eager to Keep Pushing

With the 2025 Formula One (F1) season heading to Miami for the sixth race of the campaign, the world title picture starting to take shape.

McLaren have picked up where they left off last year, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris leading a team 1-2 at the top of the drivers’ standings.

When F1 hits Miami next month, the spotlight will once again be on the pair as they look to send another statement to their rivals.

The Oscar Piastri Show

Piastri has collected 99 points in the first five races, but his teammate Lando Norris has shown that he is not just along for the ride.

The British driver is just behind his teammate on 89 points while reigning champion Max Vertsappen is just a couple of points adrift of him.

Piastri’s claimed his third win of the year in Saudi Arabia. Verstappen took an early lead in Jeddah, but Piastri did not flinch.

He maintained his range and executed his strategy to perfection, and when Verstappen was hit with a penalty, he was there to pounce.

Piastri is a popular pick on betting platforms in Australia. That trend is poised to continue in Miami. Bookmakers rate him as the joint favourite to win at odds of 2.37 alongside Norris.

Punters who use Australian betting tips to support their wagering activities will be intrigued to find out what the experts have to say about the race.

Piastri will undoubtedly be a popular pick with Aussie punters, but it would be foolish to underestimate Norris’ chances of topping the podium.

Verstappen Shows Some Vulnerabilities

It has been a season of frustration and near-misses for Verstappen. His dominance is under serious threat for the first time in several years.

Norris pushed him hard last season but ultimately withered in the home stretch. Piastri has shown he has what it takes to knock him off his perch this term.

Verstappen’s only victory was in Japan. He started the season as a runner-up behind Norris in Australia. His win in Japan was preceded by a fourth-place finish in China.

He failed to build on his win in Japan in the subsequent race in Bahrain, finishing outside the podium places in sixth position.

A five-second penalty for cutting Turn 1 and gaining and advantage over Piastri cost him his second win of the season in Saudi Arabia, and those lost points could hurt his chances of defending his title.

There’s no denying Verstappen’s ability or pedigree. Despite all the setbacks this season has thrown at him, he is just 12 points behind Piastri.

Verstappen is famous for leading the pack rather than playing catch up, so he’s in uncharted territory. But it would be a mistake to write him off.

He could bounce back to winning ways in Miami. He has won two of the previous three races in Florida and came second in the other.

If he can get a clean qualifying session and start from the front row, he would be a serious threat.

Norris is Going Under the Radar

While Piastri is getting all the attention at the moment, Norris has been quietly going about his business.

Only his McLaren teammate has picked up more points, so he’s firmly in the mix for the world title.

He proved his mettle in Jeddah. Despite crashing in qualifying, he bounced back to claim fourth place, although he will be keen to better that finish in Miami.

Norris has not won since the curtain raiser in Australia, but he’s been on the podium in three of the last five races and has consistently outperformed Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

The fact that he is one of the joint-favourites heading into Miami shows just how evenly matched the McLaren duo have been.

But Norris knows he needs to convert his strong pace into wins if he wants to avoid playing second fiddle in the championship.