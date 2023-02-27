Happenings in Wellington: Week of February 27, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

As we await another winter storm prediction, here are the latest and greatest events and dates to remember for Wellington!

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

March 2, Wellington Chamber Ambassadors meet at Kinzli Real Estate Office from 2-3 PM. Please register to attend.

March 2 – Spargetoberfest – Sparge Brewing’s 2nd Annual Spargetoberfest Beer and Cheese Pairing – 6-8 PM. Enjoy cheeses and charcuterie paired with Sparge Beers as they kick-off their 2023 event schedule. Proceeds from every Spargetoberfest event benefits local non-profits. Only 50 tickets ($50 per person or $85 per couple) will be sold so register soon. https://business.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net/calendar/Details/spargetoberfest-foundation-beer-and-cheese-pairing-820659?sourceTypeId=Hub

March 8 – Empowering Women’s Wellness, hosted by Align Medical Center – Join Align Medical Center for an introduction to their new technology, the EmpowerRF! This RSVP only event has limited seating so call to reserve your spot. They will educate attendees on the machine and how it is used to treat women’s health issues. They will be serving light appetizers and beverages. The night includes amazing door prizes and a grand prize of $500 gift certificate to any EmpowerRF procedure. https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/events/details/empowering-women-s-wellness-846182

March 9 – Chamber Membership Committee Meeting. 9 AM at the Chamber Office. Please register to attend.

March 17 – Wellington Area Chamber’s St Paddy’s Jubilee Beer Crawl – This will be Wellington’s First St Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl and it promises to be a ton of fun. Sponsors are lining up to provide locations for beer tastings, setting up booths for treats and information and preparing to show everyone a great time. Registration is available at https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/events/details/wellington-area-chamber-st-paddy-s-jubilee-beer-crawl-833926

Wellington Public Library offers their February/March Schedule

March 7 & 21 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

February 28, March 14 & 28 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages 3 and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link https://wellington.colibraries.org/events/baby-and-toddler-storytime-2023-02-07/