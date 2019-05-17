Fort Collins Ranked No. 2 City for Bikes in the Nation

Highlighting what many local cyclists have known for years, PeopleForBikes named Fort Collins the No. 2 best city for bikes in its second annual ratings of bicycling in U.S. cities.

The data-driven analysis tests the safety, appeal, and infrastructure of bicycling in over 500 communities and provides nationwide rankings. Fort Collins, which ranked No. 1 last year with a score of 3.5, tallied a 3.6 this year, coming in at No. 2 behind Boulder.

“We are excited to top this list again, and see our score improve. None of it would be possible without our fantastic cycling community,” said Tessa Greegor, FC Bikes Manager. “The data behind such a ranking gives us great insight into what we are doing well and where we can keep improving cycling in this community.”

The PlacesForBikes City Ratings show cities where they stand — and provide insight into where infrastructure investments should be made to build complete, connected bike networks.

The 2019 PlacesForBikes City Ratings scored 510 U.S. cities based on five key areas: Ridership (how many people ride bikes?), Safety (how safe is it to ride bikes?), Network (how easy is it for people to get where they need to go?), Acceleration (how fast is the bike network expanding?) and Reach (how well the network serves all neighborhoods in the community).

Fort Collins performed well in the Safety, Reach and Network categories.

“The City Ratings highlights the hard work of Fort Collins to create places to bike that is safe and easily connect people to destinations all around the city,” said Tim Blumenthal, president of PeopleForBikes. “We hope Fort Collins will use this data to continue expanding their bike network to provide even better bike riding experiences.”

Read more about the rankings here: https://cityratings.peopleforbikes.org/city/fort-collins/

Read an interview with FC Bikes’ Program Specialist, Jamie who received the Educator of the Year award from the League of American Bicyclists at the National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C this year.