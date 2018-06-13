Tabby Road Animal Hospital’s Wellington Co Main Streets Program’s Women of Summer Concert Series

Annie Lindgren

Wellington Main Streets Program

The Wellington Summer Concert Series is back again with this year’s Women of Summer theme. Three concerts held on the third Saturday of the months of June, July, and August, will all feature women led bands. The concerts are hosted by the Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program, and are held in Centennial Park, in historic downtown Wellington, from 5:30pm-9:00pm. This year’s beer garden has been expanded to cover the entire park, and is sponsored by local breweries Old Colorado Brewing Company and Soul Squared, and liquor store Cantina Liquors. Tabby Road Animal Hospital is the title sponsor for the series. We have added a VIP area this year, which will include food provided by local restaurants. June’s presenting sponsor is Blue Federal Credit Union.

June’s headliner is Erica Brown & Friends. Erica Brown has been singing the Blues all her life, and is Colorado’s Queen of Blues, winning the 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 “Best Blues Singer-Female” award from the Colorado Blues Society’s Members’ Choice Competition. She was the only female in the 9 bands competing in the 2013 International Blues Challenge Finals, coming in 3rd place featured by Dan Treanor’s Afrosippi Band. Erica was honored by the Five Points Jazz Festival in May 2012 for significant contributions to the Five Points Community and Denver Region. She has done work with Big Head Todd and Grammy Winner Bobby Rush Project, and has shared the stage with many greats, including B.B King and Al Green.

June’s opening band is Jessica Jones Project, a Soul band from Denver. She is described as a “poignant improvisational singer keeping audiences on their toes with off the cuff lyrics and soulful, wailing vocals”.

This free family friendly event will include face painting, food trucks, and vendors. Gates open at 5:30p with a happy hour that runs until 6:00pm, and the opening act goes on at 6:00pm and the headliner at 7:30pm. VIP tickets and vendor sign up is available through the website www.wellingtonconcertseries.com.