The Rotary Club of Fort Collins seeks applicants for financial grants

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins plans to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations located in the Fort Collins area. Grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly.

For the second quarter of 2018 the category will be Youth Programs.

Key dates:

1) We will begin accepting applications on April 2, 2018

2) Application deadline is May 18, 2018

3) Grant awards will be made starting June 20, 2018.

Complete details of the grant program, eligibility criteria, application requirements, grant categories, submission instructions, and submission dates for each category may be found at rotarycluboffortcollins.org/ Page/community-grants.

The Community Grants Committee will favor innovative projects that address local needs. Grants may be used for special projects or services that include capital items. Please provide detailed information about any volunteer activities related to your grant application project so that we may consider the recruitment of Rotary Club of Fort Collins members as volunteers. Organizations receiving grant awards will be asked to submit a grant award project report six months after the grant award. Published materials related to a grant award project (magazines, flyers, brochures, booklets, etc.) should be imprinted with the Rotary International Gear Symbol logo and should acknowledge support from the Rotary Club of Fort Collins.

Grants cannot be used to retire debt, for general operating expenses, to assist specific individuals or to duplicate an established project in the community.

The Community Grants Committee will evaluate grant applications and submit grant award recommendations to the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Board of Directors for final approval. Completed grant applications for Youth Programs must be submitted in electronic pdf format by email to: rfmarschkejr@gmail.com by 5:00 P.M. Mountain Standard Time, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Grant recipients in the Youth Programs category will be notified in June 2018, and checks will be distributed at Rotary Club of Fort Collins Wednesday noon lunch meetings on and after June 20, 2018.