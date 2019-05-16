Town of Windsor Given Governor’s Award for Dynamic Downtown District

Windsor’s downtown recently earned the Dynamic District Award during the Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence Gala in Aspen. The accolade recognizes downtown districts that have shown an exemplary commitment to fostering a vibrant downtown resulting in a positive impact on the community economically, socially and culturally.

The award application cited the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) creative use of partnerships to strengthen downtown vibrancy in the face of hardship caused by the 2008 tornado and the more recent fire at the historic Windsor Mill. Application narrative credited the Town of Windsor and Mayor Kristie Melendez and its work with the Downtown Development Authority Board and Chairman Dan Stauss, and Blue Ocean Development with working together to overcome adversity.

The application specifically cited two projects: the historic Windsor Mill renovation and the Boardwalk Backlot Development as key projects that will impact the opportunities provided by Windsor’s downtown. Both projects were envisioned years ago but started becoming a reality in 2016 and 2017. The Mill is anticipated to welcome several restaurants this summer and the Backlot Development is progressing in cooperation with local developer Brinkman Colorado.

Windsor’s DDA was formed less than 10 years ago with the intent to advocate for local business and highlight downtown assets such as its historic places, safe and friendly small-town feel, and its convenient access to outdoor recreation and events at the adjacent Boardwalk Park.

“We’re excited to share this honor with the Town of Windsor and our community partners who have helped the DDA overcome many obstacles common to startup organizations,” says Dan Stauss, Chairman of the DDA. “Our success is a truly a reflection of Windsor’s dedication to supporting a vibrant downtown.”

The awards gala was organized by Downtown Colorado, Inc., a nonprofit membership organization that strives to build better communities by providing assistance to downtowns, commercial districts and town centers in Colorado.