We Know You’re Bored – Here are Some Things to Do This Week

Despite event cancellations everywhere, there are still things to do from home. We have put together a collection from our online calendar at http://calendar.northfortynews.com.

Be sure to watch the calendar as things begin to open up!

Daily/Weekdays

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Presents Live From The Playroom

We’re here to keep your kids engaged and happy every day of the week! Sing and dance with us on RRPH’s Facebook every Monday through Friday at 3:00PM ET, presented by In The Raw. Want to keep the fun going on the weekend? Tune into our livestream at 1:00PM ET on Saturdays on Industry City’s Facebook and at 11:00AM ET on Sundays on Rockefeller Center’s Facebook.

More information – http://calendar.northfortynews.com/cal/2014497

Wednesday, April 29

Virtual Music Bingo hosted by Timnath Beerwerks

We just might be a little stir crazy at this point so our theme is going to be Quarantine Music Bingo! Give Me Shelter (In Place)… Don’t Stand So Close To Me… Dancing With Myself… You get the picture!

More information – http://calendar.northfortynews.com/cal/2015323

Thursday, April 30

Word 101 (Online)

Learn Microsoft Word 101 virtually with Digital Workshop Center and Loveland Public Library.

More information – http://calendar.northfortynews.com/cal/2012673

Saturday, May 2

NOCO Live From Home Show

Weekly Livestream Concert Page dedicated to Northern Colorado Artists. Sponsored by Scene Magazine and School of Rock Fort Collins. Saturdays 12PM-8PM MST for the NoCo Live From Home Show.

More information – https://www.facebook.com/pg/nocolivefromhomeshow

Sunday, May 3

Tibetan Bowl Meditation Live Stream

Please join us to discover, nurture and grow an awareness of yourself and your spiritual presence in the world.

More information – http://calendar.northfortynews.com/cal/2014830

Unity Sunday Spiritual Service Live Stream

Please join us to discover, nurture and grow a spiritual awareness of love, healing, you and your spiritual presence in the world.

More information – http://calendar.northfortynews.com/cal/2014749