WOMEN-LED, VETERAN-LED REAL ESTATE OFFICE GRAND OPENING

A new real estate office that is women and veteran-led opening in Windsor, CO from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 6, 2019, hosted at 512 C Main Street in Windsor.

Toni Whitney Schavone and Mackenzie Marquez are two young women who believe in personalization and integrity to do their job. Their third partner, a disabled Desert Storm veteran, Tom Glanville believes the real estate process should be fun and invigorating. These three, who call themselves The Rogue Group, have the drive to change the way the industry works. Within the last month of preparing their office for opening these agents have reached out and worked closely with the community of Windsor.

The Rogue Group realized that their passion for providing a one of a kind experience for each person should be one that is shared with more agents. This led to the decision to open Sellstate Rogue Realty. These agents are undeniably different and ready to help families and individuals feel at home.

Food and drinks, provided by Sellstate Rogue Realty.

RSVP’s can be to Toni Whitney Schavone at 605-641-1549.

For more information, visit The Rogue Group at www.goroguegroup.com