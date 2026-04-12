35th Annual Governor’s Art Show Returns to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Six-week exhibition highlights Colorado artists and supports local scholarships and charities

LOVELAND, Colo. — One of Northern Colorado’s signature arts events returns this spring as the 35th Annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale opens April 25 at the Loveland Museum.

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Running through June 6, the six-week exhibition will feature work from 65 of Colorado’s top fine artists, including 10 first-time participants and 55 returning artists. The show is recognized as one of the largest juried fine art exhibitions in the state, dedicated exclusively to Colorado talent.

2025 Governor’s Art Show (Photo courtesy Governor’s Art Show & Sale)

The event continues to strengthen Loveland’s identity as a regional arts destination, drawing visitors from across Northern Colorado and beyond. Attendees can explore a wide range of original artwork, from statement pieces for the home to meaningful gifts, with all works available for purchase both in person and online.

Presented by the Loveland Rotary Club and Thompson Valley Rotary Club in partnership with the Loveland Museum, the show carries an “Art With Heart” mission. Net proceeds benefit Rotary-supported charitable projects, including the Thompson Education Foundation, and scholarships for local art students.

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Admission is $7 for Loveland residents, $10 for non-residents, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door. Museum hours vary throughout the week.

More information, including online viewing and purchasing options, is available at the Governor’s Art Show & Sale.

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Attribution: Information provided by event organizers.