Colorado Approves Plan To Protect Prairie-Chickens

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New five-year strategy targets habitat recovery while supporting agriculture and schools

Colorado officials have approved a new statewide plan to protect one of the state’s most at-risk bird species, the lesser prairie-chicken, with implications for land stewardship practices that could influence conservation efforts across the region.

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The Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners unanimously adopted the 2026 Lesser Prairie-Chicken Stewardship Action Plan, a five-year strategy focused on preserving and improving habitat across more than 84,000 acres of state trust land in southeastern Colorado. While the effort is concentrated on the plains, the approach highlights a broader model of balancing conservation, agriculture, and public benefit that resonates across Colorado, including Northern Colorado communities where land use and habitat preservation remain key issues.

The lesser prairie-chicken population has declined sharply in recent decades, with fewer than 100 breeding males estimated to remain in the state. The new plan prioritizes protecting critical habitat areas, adapting grazing practices, and limiting development in sensitive regions while maintaining agricultural productivity.

State leaders say the plan reflects a growing need to manage land in ways that support both ecological health and economic sustainability. Trust lands are required to generate revenue for public schools, creating a dual responsibility to preserve natural resources while supporting agricultural operations.

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The strategy was developed in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, incorporating scientific research and habitat assessments. It also emphasizes collaboration with agricultural producers, who manage much of the land where prairie-chickens live. Incentive-based conservation programs and flexible grazing practices are expected to play a key role in improving habitat conditions.

Although state trust lands account for only a small portion of prairie-chicken habitat statewide, they include some of the highest-quality grasslands essential to the species’ survival. The plan focuses on protecting these priority areas while allowing compatible uses such as agriculture and renewable energy development where appropriate.

Implementation begins immediately, with annual monitoring and reporting to track progress. State officials will review results each year and reassess the plan at the end of the five-year period.

For Northern Colorado readers, the plan underscores ongoing statewide efforts to balance growth, agriculture, and conservation—issues that continue to shape land use decisions across the region.

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Attribution: Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners