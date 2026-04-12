Colorado State Extension Hosts Drought Workshops

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County session offers hands-on planning for farmers and ranchers facing dry conditions

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — As dry conditions persist across Colorado, experts with Colorado State University Extension are offering hands-on workshops to help farmers, ranchers, and land managers prepare for and respond to drought impacts in 2026.

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The workshops, developed in partnership with the Colorado Agricultural Drought Advisors, focus on practical strategies for building resilience and creating customized drought-response plans. Organizers say the sessions are designed to help agricultural producers make informed decisions during increasingly unpredictable conditions.

“Our goal is to build on what producers already know,” said Retta Bruegger, a CSU Extension range management specialist and co-founder of Drought Advisors. “We provide tools and a flexible framework so they can create a plan that supports better decision-making when drought conditions intensify.”

A key session for Northern Colorado will take place in Larimer County on April 21 at the McKee Building at The Ranch in Loveland. The workshop will run from 8 a.m. to noon and will include guidance on irrigation strategies and soil management. A follow-up drip irrigation demonstration will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Flores Del Sol Natural Area in Fort Collins.

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Additional workshops are scheduled across the state, including sessions in Jackson, Routt, and Montezuma counties, with more dates to be announced later this year.

Beyond in-person events, the Drought Advisors program also provides one-on-one support and access to resources, including the Colorado Agricultural Drought Handbook and sample drought plans. More information is available at https://droughtadvisors.org.

For Northern Colorado producers, the Larimer County workshop offers a timely opportunity to prepare for another potentially dry growing season and to connect with experts and peers facing similar challenges.

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Attribution: Colorado State University Extension