Red Flag Warning Issued for Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Strong winds and very low humidity raise wildfire risk Thursday along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains

Northern Colorado communities along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains are under a Red Flag Warning on Thursday as dangerously dry and windy conditions create an elevated risk of fast-moving wildfires, according to the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, covering Larimer County below 6,000 feet, much of Weld County, and neighboring counties across the northern Front Range and eastern plains. A Fire Weather Watch is also in place from Friday morning through Friday afternoon, signaling the potential for another round of critical fire conditions.

Forecasters expect relative humidity to drop to as low as 13 percent, with northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts of 35 to 50 mph on Thursday. On Friday, winds could strengthen further, with gusts potentially reaching 65 mph in some areas.

“These conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,” the National Weather Service warned. Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning, postpone activities that could generate sparks, and exercise extreme caution when using vehicles and equipment that could ignite dry grasses.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or expected soon, while a Fire Weather Watch indicates those conditions are possible in the near future. Residents are encouraged to stay alert for updates and follow all local fire restrictions and burn bans.

Source: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder