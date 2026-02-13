An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra Set for Valentine’s Night in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Tribute band recreates the Grateful Dead concert experience at Washington’s FoCo

Fans of improvisational rock can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dose of live music nostalgia as An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra takes the stage Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Washington’s FoCo, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins.

For nearly 30 years and more than 3,300 shows, Dark Star Orchestra has faithfully recreated the Grateful Dead’s live concert experience. The seven-piece band performs complete shows based on actual Grateful Dead set lists from throughout the band’s 30-year touring history, or crafts original set lists drawn from the Dead’s expansive catalog.

The result is more than a tribute performance. Dark Star Orchestra aims to capture the atmosphere, spontaneity, and communal spirit that defined the original concerts. Each show offers fans—whether longtime Deadheads or newcomers—a chance to step into a living musical tradition rooted in improvisation and shared experience.

Over the years, the group has welcomed guest appearances from six original Grateful Dead members, including Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick, and Tom Constanten, as well as longtime sound engineer Dan Healy. Additional notable guests have included members of Phish and other prominent jam-band artists.

Keyboardist and vocalist Rob Barraco describes the concerts as a way to revisit moments in musical history. For some fans, it may feel like stepping back into a 1978 or 1985 show; for others, it offers a glimpse of performances they never had the chance to experience live.

Tickets and additional event details are available through the venue.

