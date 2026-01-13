An Evening With Lotus Brings Dance-Driven Jam to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Electronic improvisation meets festival energy at Washington’s FoCo

Fort Collins — Fans of high-energy, genre-blending live music can catch Lotus on Thursday, January 15, when the longtime festival favorites bring An Evening with Lotus to Washington’s FoCo in downtown Fort Collins.

Known for fusing electronic dance music with the improvisational spirit of the jam-band scene, Lotus has built a devoted following over two decades of touring. Their shows move fluidly from soaring, guitar-driven moments to deep modular-synth explorations, drawing on psychedelic rock, krautrock, post-rock, disco, and funk to create a constantly evolving dancefloor experience.

The band’s latest release, How To Dream In Color, marks their 11th studio album and showcases that evolution. The largely instrumental record introduces more vocal textures—both traditional and electronically manipulated—alongside rich layers of analog and modern production. Tracks like “How Do I Come Down,” “Watching the Distant Storm,” and “In the Shadow of the Mountain” highlight the group’s ability to balance tight composition with expansive, free-flowing improvisation.

Lotus has played iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre multiple times and remains a staple at major festivals, including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Electric Forest. Their Fort Collins stop offers an intimate chance to experience the band’s immersive sound and improvisational chemistry up close.

Event Details

What: An Evening with Lotus

When: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Washington’s FoCo, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins

