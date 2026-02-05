Berthoud Chocolate Walk Returns for a Sweet Downtown Stroll

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An afternoon of chocolate tasting invites the community to explore local shops and savor Berthoud’s small-town charm.

The Berthoud Chocolate Walk returns Saturday, February 7, offering a fun, sweet way to explore historic downtown Berthoud while supporting local businesses. From noon to 5 p.m., participants can stroll between participating shops and receive a small chocolate treat at each stop, turning a winter afternoon into a community-wide tasting experience.

Hosted by Downtown Berthoud, the annual walk highlights the unique character of Berthoud’s locally owned storefronts while giving residents and visitors a reason to slow down, connect, and enjoy the season. The event is designed to be casual and self-paced, making it easy to drop in anytime during the afternoon.

Tickets are available online, and attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. More details, including ticket options and participating businesses, are available at https://downtownberthoud.org/berthoud-chocolate-walk/.

