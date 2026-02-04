Windsor Reviews Trash Hauling Options

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Study explores fewer trucks, potential town-run service

The Town of Windsor has launched a comprehensive study to evaluate how residential trash and recycling services are provided, including whether the town should offer collection directly to residents.

Windsor has hired consulting firm Burns & McDonnell to examine alternative solid waste models, such as a single-hauler system or continuing with multiple private providers. Currently, five private trash haulers operate within town limits, resulting in frequent collection trucks moving through neighborhoods on most days of the week.

Town officials say the volume of heavy trucks contributes to increased wear on local streets and infrastructure, prompting a closer look at long-term options.

“We know we need fewer collection trucks on some of our streets; the question is, how do we accomplish that?” said Deputy Town Manager Eric Lucas. “This study helps us take a hard look at all the options so we can understand potential costs, service impacts, and the pros and cons of offering solid waste services before we take any kind of action.”

The study is now in its data collection phase and includes interviews with current trash haulers, meetings with homeowner associations and metro districts, and a resident survey to gauge community interest and priorities. Findings and recommendations are expected to be presented to the Windsor Town Board later this year.

Residents are encouraged to share feedback and follow the project through the town’s Project Connect platform at https://windsorprojectconnect.com/trashhauling.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Town of Windsor