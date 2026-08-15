Greeley Fire Department Puts New Heavy Rescue Apparatus Into Service

Rescue 105 expands specialized emergency response capabilities at Station 105

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Fire Department has placed a new Heavy Rescue apparatus into service, adding specialized equipment and capabilities for emergencies ranging from vehicle crashes to building collapses.

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Rescue 105, a 2026 Pierce Enforcer, officially entered service Friday morning and will replace Ladder 105 as Greeley Fire Station 105’s frontline support company.

Rescue 105, a 2026 Pierce Enforcer, officially entered service August 14, 2026 (Photo courtesy Greeley Fire Department)

According to the department, the apparatus was custom-designed for Greeley and provides space for a wide range of specialized rescue equipment. Firefighters can deploy the equipment during structure fires, vehicle extrications, building collapses, high- and low-angle rescues, and other complex emergency situations.

The department said the investment reflects its commitment to maintaining high-quality emergency services while providing firefighters with safe, modern equipment needed to respond to increasingly diverse rescue situations.

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Rescue 105, a 2026 Pierce Enforcer, officially entered service August 14, 2026 (Photo courtesy Greeley Fire Department)

Community members joined firefighters Friday morning, August 15, 2026, for a ceremony marking the apparatus’ entry into service and welcoming Rescue 105 to the department.

Residents can expect to see the new Rescue 105 responding throughout Greeley as it begins service with Station 105.

Source: Greeley Fire Department

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