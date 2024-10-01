Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area Presents Poudre Pour Art & Culture Fest Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month at this year’s Poudre Pour Art & Culture Fest.

The Poudre Pour Art and Culture Fest is a family-friendly annual event celebrating our river corridor’s vibrant history and culture.

The Cache NHA strives to promote a variety of historical and cultural opportunities, engage visitors and residents in the landscape, and inspire learning, preservation, recreation, and stewardship through various programming efforts.

This year, in partnership with Mexican American History Project: Greeley , Cache NHA will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the integral role Hispanic culture has played in the history of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area.

Guests will enjoy civic groups, performers, artisan demos, and activities for all ages – plus a mini food truck rally and the always-popular People’s Choice Award craft brewers competition featuring local craft brewers. Los Martinez Bros and Grupo Presidio will perform live high-energy Latin music of various genres.

“Hispanic culture has been an integral part of the area’s heritage, influencing everything from the region’s architecture to its cuisine, from its language to its music and dance,” said Dr. Maria Sanchez with MAHPG. “As we commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s take the time to learn from the richness of the Hispanic culture in the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area.”

“Partnering with MAHPG allows us to address a gap in the history of the heritage area and provides a platform for Mexican Americans to tell their own story of intellectual, economic, and cultural impact that benefits the community at large.” “In alignment with the America250 theme, Advancing Justice for All: Telling Americans Stories , Cache NHA is prioritizing interpretation that tells inclusive stories and engages diverse communities,” said Sabrina Stoker, executive director of Cache NHA.

Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich historical and cultural tapestry of our region.

When: Saturday, October 12, 2024 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Windsor History Museum, 100 North 5th Street, Windsor, CO 80550 Windsor History Museum

Impact/Statistics

The Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area spans 45 miles of the Cache la Poudre River, beginning at the eastern edge of Roosevelt National Forest and ending east of Greeley.

An economic impact study completed by Tripp Umbach in 2017 found that the Cache la Poudre National Heritage Area generates an annual economic impact of $81.6 million, while supporting over 1,000 jobs and generating $6.9 million in tax revenue.

In the past decade, Cache la Poudre National Heritage Area invested over half a million dollars in community grants and leveraged nearly $14 million dollars of public-private funding.