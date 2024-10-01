Transfort Announces Continued Fare-free Service and Enhanced Max Frequencies During Peak Hours   

Transfort, the public transportation operator for the City of Fort Collins, announced today two important service updates: City Manager Kelly DiMartino has granted final approval for Transfort to remain fare-free, and Transfort will resume 10-minute frequency on MAX during peak hours beginning Sept. 30.

After more than four years of operating fare-free, this decision reinforces the City’s commitment to providing accessible and equitable transit options for all residents of Fort Collins. The fare-free initiative, initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic under the City Manager’s order (Emergency Rules and Regulations 2020-03), has been proven to enhance mobility within our community.

The 2023 Transit Funding Study played a vital role in supporting this decision, assessing the costs associated with the full implementation of the Transit Master Plan and analyzing the implications of a fare-free system. Extensive public outreach and stakeholder engagement with local businesses, Colorado State University, municipal stakeholders, and social service agencies highlighted the substantial environmental, social, and economic benefits of continuing a fare-free model.

Additionally, beginning Sept. 30, MAX will operate with the following schedule Monday through Saturday:

20-minute frequency: 5:20 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

10-minute frequency: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This service adjustment will provide a consistent service frequency from Monday through Saturday, significantly enhancing convenience for our riders. While this service enhancement does not fully restore MAX to its pre-pandemic levels, it addresses a key part of the day and aims to boost ridership significantly.

“This increase in service frequency is a crucial step towards revitalizing MAX and improving our overall ridership,” Transfort Director Kaley Zeisel said. “We believe that providing more frequent service during peak hours will encourage more people to choose public transit.”

As staffing levels continue to grow, Transfort is committed to restoring full 10-minute frequencies on MAX, with a goal of nearing pre-pandemic service levels by January 2025.

Passengers are encouraged to stay up to date with service changes by subscribing to receive real-time email or text alerts for the routes they choose at ridetransfort.com/rider-info-rider-alerts/

Transfort invites all members of the community to take advantage of fare-free service and the enhanced MAX schedule. For more information on routes, schedules, and service updates, visit ridetransfort.com or contact the customer service team at [email protected] or at 970-221-6620.