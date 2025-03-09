The Power of Local News: A Catalyst for Awareness and Growth

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com By Blaine Howerton, Publisher

When I was a young journalist 33 years ago, I learned firsthand the power of local news. One of the first stories I ever covered took place in my own backyard, in Southwest Colorado. A neighbor called me, urging me to come see the bubbles forming in his pond. At first, I dismissed it—I was looking for a “real” news story, not a pond full of bubbles. But when I arrived, I saw something that left me dumbfounded.

The bubbles weren’t ordinary. They were methane—leaking out of the ground from nearby mining operations. My neighbor reached down, cupped his hands around them, and lit them on fire with a lighter. Flames flickered on top of the water! I had never seen anything like it. More importantly, I knew this was a story that needed to be told.

By covering the issue, I helped bring attention to a potentially dangerous situation. Shortly after our reporting, the nearby company was forced to stop drilling due to the methane hazard. That moment sealed my passion for journalism. I realized then that local news isn’t just about headlines—it’s about impact. It’s about shedding light on issues that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Local News: Fueling Economic Growth and Community Awareness

Beyond exposing critical issues, local journalism plays a crucial role in economic growth and community development. Research from the University of North Carolina’s Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media found that communities without strong local news coverage suffer from higher government corruption, lower civic engagement, and weaker economic conditions (Abernathy, 2020). Conversely, towns with active newspapers see stronger small business growth, increased local spending, and more informed residents who invest in their communities.

A study by the Brookings Institution reinforced this idea, showing that strong local journalism directly correlates with increased government transparency and smarter local economic policies (Shaker, 2014). When people know what’s happening in their own communities—whether it’s new business openings, city council decisions, or infrastructure projects—they are more likely to engage, support local commerce, and participate in civic life.

Additionally, research from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism found that local newspapers contribute to economic stability by helping small businesses connect with customers and build trust in the community (Franklin, 2023).

At North Forty News, we take this responsibility seriously. We report on what matters here in Northern Colorado—from small businesses fighting to stay open to environmental concerns that impact our way of life. When people have access to credible, local journalism, they are empowered to make informed decisions, whether it’s about where to shop, how to vote, or how to protect their land and families.

The Future of Local Journalism is in Our Hands

Today, local journalism faces new challenges, from shrinking ad revenues to the spread of misinformation on social media. But the mission remains the same: to inform, to uncover, and to connect. We rely on the support of our readers, our business partners, and our community members to continue this vital work.

You can help by subscribing, donating, or simply sharing our stories. Your support ensures that critical stories—like my neighbor’s methane-filled pond—don’t go untold.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Your engagement keeps Northern Colorado informed, connected, and thriving.

Warmest regards,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

