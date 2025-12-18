Cinderella Ballet Comes to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A fresh take on a classic fairy tale will grace the stage in Fort Collins as Cinderella is presented Saturday, Dec. 20, at The Lincoln Center.

The family-friendly production begins at 2:30 p.m. and features dancers ages 5–15 performing a reimagined version of the timeless story. With original choreography created by instructors and dancers, the show blends classical ballet with unexpected musical selections, offering a creative twist on a holiday favorite.

Organizers say the performance is designed to add something new to seasonal traditions while showcasing young local talent. Tickets are $24.

The Lincoln Center is located at 417 W. Magnolia St. in downtown Fort Collins.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.