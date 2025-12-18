Forge Campus Earns Statewide Honor for Innovation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland redevelopment recognized for driving jobs, growth, and manufacturing in Northern Colorado

Forge Campus in Loveland has been recognized as Colorado’s 2025 Company of the Year by the Economic Development Council of Colorado, in recognition of its transformation of a long-vacant industrial property into a thriving innovation and manufacturing hub serving Northern Colorado.

The 177-acre campus, covering more than 811,000 square feet, has received more than $11 million in redevelopment investment. Since reopening, Forge Campus has increased occupancy from 15% to 73% and attracted more than 50 technology and manufacturing companies, helping generate new jobs and expand advanced-industry capacity across the region.

Forge Campus supports growing companies through graduated lease structures, access to on-site manufacturing and design services, and direct connections to capital, workforce resources, and industry partners. This hands-on model is designed to help Northern Colorado businesses scale efficiently and bring new technologies to market.

Beyond its economic impact, Forge Campus serves as a regional community anchor, hosting public events, workshops, and educational programming while participating in statewide economic and legislative efforts to strengthen Colorado’s manufacturing sector.

“This award reflects the work of an entire community committed to innovation,” said Jay Dokter, co-owner of Forge Campus. “Forge Campus exists to help companies grow and create opportunity.”

“Revitalizing this campus took vision, investment, and an unwavering belief in what Northern Colorado can be,” added co-owner Josh Kamrath. “We’re proud to help build a place where companies and people can thrive.”

Forge Campus is a 177-acre industrial innovation park in Loveland and home to more than 50 advanced-industry companies, offering scalable industrial space, on-site manufacturing and design resources, and integrated community programming. Learn more at https://www.forgecampus.com.

