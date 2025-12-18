Colorado Ranks Second for December Vehicle Break-Ins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Holiday shopping season brings elevated risk across Northern Colorado

Colorado ranks second in the nation for vehicle break-ins during December, according to a new multi-year study analyzing FBI crime data—highlighting a heightened holiday-season risk for drivers across Northern Colorado.

A new study by Florida-based personal injury law firm Anidjar & Levine examined theft-from-motor-vehicle data from December 2020 through December 2024 using the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. The research found Colorado recorded an average of 53.9 vehicle break-ins per 100,000 residents in December, 159% higher than the national average of 20.8.

For Northern Colorado communities, the findings underscore the importance of extra caution during the busy holiday shopping period. Crowded parking lots, increased travel, and visible packages left in vehicles are among the key factors contributing to seasonal spikes in theft.

During the five-year study period, Colorado saw its highest December total in 2021, with 3,784 reported thefts from motor vehicles, and its lowest in 2024, with 2,114 incidents statewide.

Florida ranked first nationally at 58.2 thefts per 100,000 residents in December, followed by Colorado and Washington (46.1). New Mexico and Nevada rounded out the top five. At the other end of the spectrum, New Hampshire reported the lowest December rate at just 4.7 thefts per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine said the data highlights the need for awareness and prevention during the holidays, recommending drivers remove valuables from sight, park in well-lit areas, use anti-theft devices, and stay alert in busy parking lots.

The complete crime data used in the study is available via the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer at https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov, and the full study methodology is available at Anidjar & Levine at https://www.anidjarlevine.com/.

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Attribution: Study and analysis provided by Anidjar & Levine, using FBI Crime Data Explorer data.