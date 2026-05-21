by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A summer market series at Oak Street Plaza highlights local artists, vintage finds, and small businesses in the heart of downtown Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Shoppers looking for locally made goods, sustainable fashion, and vintage treasures will have several opportunities this summer as The Collective Market returns to downtown Fort Collins for a seasonal open-air market series.

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Hosted at Oak Street Plaza, the free community event kicks off Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with additional market dates scheduled throughout the summer.

The curated market brings together regional makers, artisans, and vintage collectors, offering visitors a chance to explore handmade goods, clothing, décor, and specialty items while supporting small businesses in Northern Colorado.

Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate Fort Collins’ creative community while creating a lively downtown gathering space. The outdoor setting in the center of Old Town enhances the atmosphere, offering residents and visitors a walkable weekend activity surrounded by local restaurants, shops, and entertainment.

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Additional market dates currently scheduled include June 6, June 20, and July 18, with more dates planned later in the season.

Event organizers Tanya Mielke and Josh Dollgener encourage residents to stop by, meet local creators, and experience one of downtown Fort Collins’ growing community-driven summer traditions.

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