Bringing it Home: Public Service in Larimer County

By John Kefalas | Larimer County Commissioner

Have you ever wondered about the Board of Larimer County Commissioners’ role in providing public services? Reflecting on this month, which brought much-needed rain and snow and the start of the County Farmers’ Market, I offer my reflections.

Community Message

Public service is the hallmark of what it means to be an elected official in our representative democracy – a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people”. A county commissioner must be present in the community to build trusting relationships with the folks we represent. We answer questions, and we listen. It has been said that with two ears and one mouth, we ought to listen more than we speak, and listening thoughtfully is fundamental to our job. Furthermore, our ears are located on either side of our head, thus making it easier to hear all sides of an issue.

Community conversations provide space for connecting with community members to learn about people’s concerns and what matters. At our recent Wellington Community Conversation at the T-Bar Inn (a great local business), we presented information, as requested, on solid waste management, extension services (focus on gardening in drought conditions), and broadband.

This summer, the county will open our new, state-of-the-art landfill (five miles north of Wellington) and our diversion and transfer station at the west end of Trilby Road. We are also expanding our yard waste composting, establishing a food waste composting pilot, preparing for a construction and demolition facility, and continuing our recycling operations. Our focus is on diversion – recycle, repurpose and rethink. Folks expressed how the extension and gardening discussion was informative and practical, and they appreciated the broadband update. One outcome of the gathering was my taking the time to visit an 80-year-old resident to see her garden, who in turn will visit my garden next time she’s in Fort Collins.

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At our recent Laporte Community Conversation at Me Oh My Pie (another great local business), I asked what was on people’s minds. The issues they brought up included school closures and consolidation, small business development and support, water, agriculture, Glade Reservoir, wildfire and fire bans, transportation and public safety, Flock ALPR Cameras, taxes and utility bills being too high (cost of living), legislative session, data centers, and emergency services. Larimer County has a direct or indirect role in these issues. It was a rich and constructive conversation.

Finally, I want to share the value of interacting with our younger residents, who inspire and give us hope like the 5th graders I visited at Dunn Elementary School. Students tackled serious issues and demonstrated their research, critical thinking, and communication skills. On the opening day and 50th anniversary of the Larimer County Farmers’ Market, children gathered to hear a story time and learn where their food comes from.

Being a county commissioner is a privilege, honor, and joy, but the job is not easy because we address many complex issues and must make informed decisions through the lenses of all three branches of government. In an executive capacity, we oversee the budget process and adopt a balanced budget. In a legislative capacity, we develop policies to address critical problems such as affordable housing, and in a quasi-judicial capacity, we make final decisions on land use matters. As commissioners, we do our best to serve our beloved community.

John Kefalas is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County