Collin Raye Performs at Rialto Theater

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An intimate acoustic evening with one of country music’s most beloved voices comes to downtown Loveland.

Country music fans are invited to spend an intimate evening with Collin Raye on Thursday, February 12, 2026, when he takes the stage at the historic Rialto Theater in downtown Loveland.

The 7:30 p.m. performance features Raye in an acoustic setting, highlighting the meaningful and emotional songs that have defined his career. Known for music that connects deeply with listeners, Raye’s work has long been part of life’s most memorable moments—from weddings and anniversaries to everyday gatherings and quiet reflection.

Tickets are $40, with premier seating available for $50, including ticketing fees. The Rialto Theater is located at 228 East Fourth Street in Loveland.

Plan your evening, settle into the music, and enjoy a live performance that celebrates storytelling, connection, and the enduring power of country music.

