Sunny, Mild Weekend for Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Dry skies and warm afternoons near the low 60s set up a strong Friday–Sunday window for getting outside, with a breezier Saturday the main thing to plan around.

I’m seeing a classic Front Range February weekend setup for Northern Colorado: plenty of sun, mild afternoons, and cold nights hovering near freezing. Friday looks bright and calm, a great start to the weekend with a sunny sky and highs around the low 60s, then a clear evening with lows near 32.

Saturday stays dry and turns partly sunny, but the wind becomes the story—especially closer to the foothills and along the Interstate 25 corridor. If you’re headed to a trail, a market, or kids’ activities, plan for gustier conditions and a little extra chill in the shade, even with temps in the low-to-mid 60s. (It’s also a good day to double-check that porch items, trash lids, and anything lightweight in the yard are secured.)

Sunday returns to a sunnier, calmer feel with another mild afternoon around the low 60s and a colder drop after sunset. CSU model guidance and NOAA’s forecast both keep precipitation chances low through the weekend, so it’s a solid run for errands, winter hikes, and catching up on outdoor chores.

