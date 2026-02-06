Regional Raids Target Firearms, Drug Network

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency investigation centered in Fort Collins leads to arrests and seizures across Northern Colorado and beyond.

Fort Collins Police Services say a months-long investigation into illegal firearm and narcotics distribution has resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of weapons and drugs, following coordinated search warrants executed across Northern Colorado and neighboring communities.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, investigators served nine related search warrants on Tuesday, February 3, in Loveland, Thornton, Commerce City, Denver, and Torrington, Wyoming. The operation was led by the Fort Collins Police Criminal Impact Unit in partnership with several regional law enforcement agencies.

Police report that several firearms and illegal narcotics were seized, and five individuals were arrested in connection with the case. Charges filed include alleged violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Act, controlled substance distribution, weapons offenses, and money laundering. One juvenile was also arrested as part of the investigation.

Officials emphasized that the case remains active and that no additional details are being released at this time. All charges are allegations, and all suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services