Community Sound Bath and Meditation Gathering Offers Time for Reflection

Saturday afternoon event at Brookstone Recreation Center combines sound meditation and community connection.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents looking to slow down and connect with others can attend the Second Saturday Sound Bath, Meditation & Community Circle on Saturday, October 31.

The gathering runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Brookstone Recreation Center in Loveland and combines sound bath meditation with a community circle in a shared setting.

Sound baths generally use resonant tones from instruments such as singing bowls, chimes, or gongs to create an environment for relaxation and focused listening. Unlike traditional musical performances, the emphasis is typically on experiencing sound rather than following a melody or rhythm.

The community circle concept suggests an opportunity for participants to connect with others; the event includes guided discussions, but the format is not specified.

For residents interested in mindfulness, meditation, or simply taking time out of a busy weekend, the event offers an alternative to more traditional Saturday activities.

Event Details

What: Second Saturday Sound Bath, Meditation & Community Circle

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 1–2:30 p.m.

Where: Brookstone Recreation Center, Loveland

Admission: Not specified

View event details

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