10-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Shooting Near Erie

Weld County investigators say a 14-year-old male relative shot the girl at a residence Tuesday afternoon. The victim is in stable condition.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot by a 14-year-old male relative Tuesday afternoon at a residence near Erie, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 4 p.m. October 27 to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Weld County Road 10, near the Town of Erie.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the 14-year-old boy had shot the girl, who is a relative. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition as of the sheriff’s office’s October 28 update.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been publicly disclosed, including whether investigators believe the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The sheriff’s office initially reported Tuesday that deputies were investigating an active shooting scene but emphasized there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

In its Wednesday update, the agency confirmed that Weld County detectives were continuing their investigation.

Authorities have not released information about potential charges, arrests, or how the firearm was obtained.

The sheriff’s office said it will share additional information with the public and media as it becomes available.

Residents can follow updates from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office public statements issued October 27 and 28, 2026.