Dallas Moore Brings Outlaw Country Energy to Windsor Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Live honky tonk performance highlights a full evening of music at Highland Meadows Grill

Windsor will get a dose of high-energy outlaw country this week as Dallas Moore takes the stage at Highland Meadows Grill. Known for his relentless touring schedule and electrifying live shows, Moore has built a reputation as one of the hardest-working performers in modern honky tonk.

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With more than two decades in the industry and 18 albums to his name, Moore bridges the gap between the original outlaw country legends and today’s generation. His performances draw from deep roots in Southern rock and classic country, delivering a raw, authentic sound that resonates with longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The show kicks off Thursday evening and runs late into the night, offering a full experience for live music lovers in Northern Colorado.

Highland Meadows Grill | Windsor

Thursday, May 7, 2026

5:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

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