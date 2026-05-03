Wildfire Risk Rising Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Recent fires and early-season staffing signal urgent need for prevention

Wildfire season is arriving earlier than usual across Northern Colorado, and recent fires combined with shifting conditions are prompting renewed calls for prevention from local agencies.

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A grass fire near Wellington recently triggered a second-alarm response from Poudre Fire Authority crews after multiple reports of flames spreading in dry conditions. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at approximately a quarter acre, but the incident highlights how quickly fires can escalate, even outside traditional high-risk mountain areas.

Poudre Fire Authority and Wellington Area Fire Department crews respond to grass fire off of N County Rd 19 near Wellington (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

At the same time, wildfire preparedness efforts are ramping up. Seasonal firefighters have moved into Fire Station 9 near Horsetooth Open Space, one of two volunteer stations serving the region’s wildland-urban interface—where neighborhoods meet open land. This year, staffing has been extended through November 1 due to unusually dry conditions and warmer temperatures arriving earlier than normal.

Station 9 volunteer moves in (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Officials say these conditions are already reaching critical dryness levels weeks ahead of schedule, increasing the likelihood of fire activity across Larimer County. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, many parts of the county fall within the wildland-urban interface, putting more homes at risk during fires.

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Most wildfires in the region are caused by human activity, making prevention efforts especially important. Fire agencies are emphasizing a few key actions residents can take immediately to reduce risk around their homes.

The most effective step is maintaining a five-foot defensible space around structures. This includes clearing pine needles, leaves, and other debris; removing woodpiles and other flammable materials; and keeping vegetation, such as juniper, away from buildings. Residents are also encouraged to clean gutters regularly and install fine metal mesh screening over vents to prevent embers from entering homes.

These simple steps can significantly reduce the chance of ignition during a fast-moving fire.

Residents can learn more about protecting their homes or request a free Home Ignition Zone Assessment through Poudre Fire Authority at http://www.poudre-fire.org or through Larimer County Wildfire Partners at https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/wpp.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Poudre Fire Authority