Low Water Levels Could Limit Boating Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State officials warn drought and low snowpack may impact access at key regional reservoirs

Northern Colorado boaters may face a challenging season ahead as drought conditions and historically low snowpack levels begin to affect reservoirs across the region.

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Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say reduced runoff is already influencing water storage statewide, with several reservoirs expected to see declining levels throughout the summer. That could lead to restricted boat access, ramp closures, and safety concerns at popular recreation areas serving Northern Colorado communities.

Barr Lake State Park on April 29, 2026 (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Cherry Creek State Park on April 30, 2026 (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Chatfield State Park on April 30, 2026 (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Boyd Lake State Park on April 29, 2026 (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Spinney Mountain State Park on April 28, 2026 (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Reservoirs across Larimer and Weld counties, including Boyd Lake State Park and Barr Lake State Park, are among those being closely monitored. Boyd Lake is already sitting at roughly one-third capacity, with one boat ramp closed and the possibility of further launch restrictions if water levels continue to drop.

At Barr Lake, conditions started strong this spring, but officials say irrigation demands could lower levels later in the season, potentially affecting boating access by mid to late summer.

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Other nearby destinations show mixed outlooks. Chatfield State Park is expected to maintain relatively stable access due to its size and storage capacity, while Cherry Creek State Park could see restrictions as evaporation and limited refill opportunities take hold.

Further south, extremely low water levels have already impacted Spinney Mountain State Park, where the boat ramp is unlikely to open at all this season.

Officials emphasize that while boating access may be reduced, shoreline fishing and hand-launched watercraft, such as kayaks and paddleboards, are expected to remain available in most areas. However, lower water levels may expose hazards such as rocks, stumps, and debris, requiring extra caution from anyone heading out on the water.

With water supplies prioritized for agriculture and municipal use, Northern Colorado residents planning lake trips this summer are encouraged to check conditions in advance and prepare for changing access throughout the season.

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Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife