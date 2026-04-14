Former Loveland Officer Sentenced to 17 Years

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Federal case tied to 2023 assault highlights accountability efforts in Northern Colorado law enforcement

A former Loveland police officer has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison following a sexual assault case involving a 15-year-old victim, closing a high-profile investigation that drew regional and federal attention.

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Dylan Miller, who joined the Loveland Police Department in 2022, was convicted on federal charges stemming from an October 2023 investigation. The case prompted a coordinated response from multiple agencies across Northern Colorado.

Dylan Miller (DOB 8/29/95)

According to officials, the investigation began after the victim reported being assaulted by an unknown officer. Detectives from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the local district attorney’s office joined Loveland investigators early in the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later assisted, along with the Crawford Child Advocacy Center, which supports child victims of abuse.

Once Miller was identified as a suspect, investigators conducted surveillance and gathered evidence to obtain an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody and immediately terminated from his position.

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The case was prosecuted in federal court, where a jury returned a guilty verdict in December. This week’s sentencing concludes the legal process.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said the case represented a serious breach of public trust and emphasized the department’s focus on accountability moving forward. He noted that while prosecutors sought a longer sentence, the department respects the court’s decision.

For Northern Colorado residents, the case underscores both the importance of interagency cooperation in serious investigations and the continued scrutiny of law enforcement practices following past controversies in the region.

Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.